CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) responded to an auto-vs- pedestrian collision on Tuesday evening.

The collision took place on Glenn McConnell Pawrkway between Magwood Drive and I-526 around 7:22 p.m.

Northbound lanes one and two of Glenn McConnell Parkway were shut down temporarily as officials investigated. The lanes have since been reopened.

The pedestrian was taken to MUSC; there is no word on his condition.