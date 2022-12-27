CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) arrested a man accused of harassing customers and staff at a Downtown Charleston Starbucks on Christmas Eve then threatening the life of an officer.

Bob Drayton Jr. (46) was in the King Street store on Saturday, despite being placed on criminal trespass notice back in 2019.

A customer called CPD to report the incident, but Drayton had already left the store. When officers located him down the street and tried to search him, he allegedly told the officer “if you touch my money, that’ll be the end of your life.”

According to the report, the officer placed the $8 located in Drayton’s pocket on the hood of the cruiser, then placed something on top of the money so it would not blow away.

CPD said that Drayton “utilized his head and shoved the money toward King St. in the wind. He then stated ‘now pick it up’ and ‘you’re arresting me so I knocked it over,'” the report stated.

Drayton also made veiled threats to the woman who reported the trespass, allegedly saying “it’s okay I know what she looks like” and “I’ll be out.”

After he was taken into custody, Drayton spit in the back of the patrol car, according to the report.

Drayton was charged with trespassing after notice and threatening the life of a public employee. He is currently being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center on a $2,465 bond.