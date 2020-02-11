CPD: Man tries to steal vehicle, EMT vehicle after collision

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) responded to Wallace School Road and Ashley River Road around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday in response to a two vehicle collision.

CPD said that following the collision, a man involved tried to steal a vehicle and an EMT vehicle.

The man has since been taken into custody.

No further details are available at this time. We are following this developing story.

