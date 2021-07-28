CPD: Five people shot near Hanover Street in Downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is responding to a Wednesday evening shooting near Hanover Street in Downtown Charleston.

According to CPD, the shooting happened around 4:50 p.m. in the area of Johnson and Hanover Streets.

Chief Luther Reynolds said that there were five victims, two of whom were critically injured. At least one was rushed into surgery.

An emotional Chief Reynolds is calling for a stop to violent crime and gun violence across his community. He says too many lives have been lost senselessly and says he’s tired of telling families their loved ones have been killed. Community members say the rise in gun violence is a scary trend.

Reynolds said that the rising number of shootings in the area can be attributed to a small number of repeat offenders. He said that although CPD arrests those responsible, once the offenders are released the cycle starts once again.

“There’s a lack of accountability, there’s a lack of outcomes and I’m tired of it,” says Chief Reynolds. “It’s getting old. I’m tired of being at these scenes, I’m tired of talking to mothers who are losing their children.”

“This issue of guns and the use of them in our streets, it’s just not acceptable,” says City of Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg.

The injuries are the result of just one shooting happing hours after Chief Reynolds, law enforcement leaders and elected officials met to discuss ways of keeping crime off the streets.

“Gangs, guns and things like retaliations and drugs and we’re getting younger and younger people,” says Chief Reynolds..

Chief Reynolds says repeat offenders are a big part of the problem, committing crimes again after being released. He says he can only do so much and he needs the community’s help.

“They continue the crime and the victimization and the violence,” says Chief Reynolds. “Somebody needs to step up and keep these people in jail.”

From community members to elected officials, law enforcement and more all working to come together to stop the violence and save more lives across the Lowcountry.

“Get involved and be a part of the solution,” says Chief Reynolds. “We have to make things better, this is not an acceptable outcome.”

Although no suspects have been identified at this point, Reynolds says feels confident whoever is responsible is a repeat violent criminal offender.

No further information is available at this time.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.