CPD: Narcotics appear to be “motivating factor” in Thursday night homicide

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) has released new details regarding a homicide that occurred on Thursday night in West Ashley.

According to the report, CPD responded to a residence on Toura Lane around 8:15 p.m., where they discovered the victim.

Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Seth Coleman (34) of Charleston. The coroner reported the cause of death as a gunshot wound.

CPD provided an update on Friday evening, saying that while they are continuing the investigation, they believe that “illicit narcotics were a motivating factor.”

They noted that the homicide appeared to be an isolated incident, and they do not believe “there are any ongoing threats to the community.”

CPD is asking anyone with information to call them at (843) 743-7200 or CrimeStoppers at (843) 554-1111