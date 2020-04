CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s help identifying the man in the above photos.

According to CPD, the subject is wanted for questioning in reference to an April 9 theft from a car on King Street.

Anyone with information should contact Investigator Malone at maloned@charleston-sc.gov or CrimeStoppers at (843) 554-1111.