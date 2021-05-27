CPD: No evidence of ‘serial rapist’ on King Street despite social media rumors

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Thursday released a statement addressing rumors of a serial rapist in Downtown Charleston.

CPD says that it has “no information supporting the existence of a serial rapist” in the area of St. Philip and King Streets, “or in any area of the city of Charleston.”

A social media post has been circulating warning of a serial rapist, citing a series of recent sexual assaults.

CPD says that the incidents appear to be unrelated, and “while it is concerning that these incidents took place in the same area, the descriptions provided by the victims of each perpetrator are distinctly different, to include ethnicity and age.”

Additional patrols have been deployed to the area and “the investigations into theses assaults are ongoing.”

CPD reiterated that the “rumor is not substantiated,” but “citizens should remain cognizant of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity.”