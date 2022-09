CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Tuesday responded to a collision involving a school bus in West Ashley.

The incident happened at the intersection of Sam Rittenburg Boulevard and SC 61 at around 4:45 p.m.

According to CPD, an SUV ran into the back of the bus.

No injuries were reported, but CPD had one lane blocked shortly before 6:00 p.m. as they waited for a tow truck to arrive.

