Paying it forward: Charleston PD officer reaches into wallet to help woman in need

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An officer with the Charleston Police Department is being recognized for a selfless act that went beyond the call of duty.

According to CPD, Officer Justiniano responded to a dispute stemming from a vehicle being towed off of a private property. The vehicle was already hooked to the tow truck, and the vehicle’s owner was pleading with the tow truck driver not to take her car.

The owner said that she only parked there briefly because she was delivering food.

Officer Justiniano determined that the incident was not a police matter, but stayed to try and help resolve the issue in a civil capacity.

The tow truck driver said that due to a contract with the property owner, “there was a $90 charge” for taking the car off of the tow truck and not towing it.

The car owner told Officer Justiniano that as a food delivery driver, she is barely getting by and could not afford to pay the $90. Additionally, towing the car would render her unable to work.

Officer Justiniano paid the $90 out of his own pocket so that the woman could continue providing for her family.