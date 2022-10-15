CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) said that an officer is recovering Friday after being hit by a car.

According to CPD, the incident happened as the officer was directing traffic outside of the Burke High School football game.

Charleston fire and EMS crews responded to the scene.

CPD said that the officer was taken to MUSC and ”officer is conscious, alert and in great spirits while awaiting further evaluation.”

The South Carolina Highway Patrol will investigate the incident.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.