CPD, CCSO on scene as protesters gather in Downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) are monitoring protests in Downtown Charleston that arose in the wake of the Louisville Grand Jury decision regarding the death investigation of Breonna Taylor.





CPD reports that as of 9:00 p.m., there are around 40 protesters.

The protesters gathered in Marion Square, then walked down Meeting Street, before moving onto South Market Street towards East Bay Street, then making their way back to Marion Square.

A helicopter is overhead monitoring the scene.

We have crews at the scene and will continue updating as more information becomes available.

