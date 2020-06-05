CPD: One arrested for riots, looting, vandalism

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department announced on Friday that Kelsey Donnel Jackson (27) has been arrested on multiple charges related to the riots that took place last weekend in Downtown Charleston.

Jackson is facing charges of instigating/participating in a riot, third degree arson, third degree assault and battery (2), second degree violent burglary (2), and malicious injury to personal property (4).

CPD says that the arson charge is for setting a police cruiser on fire.

His bond totals $218,174.00.

We will continue updating this story as more details become available.