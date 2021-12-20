Charleston PD makes arrest following jewelry theft at King Street clothing store

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department makes an arrest after thousands of dollars worth of rings were stolen from the Hampden clothing store on King Street in late November.

CPD on Monday announced the arrest of Taylor Jean Nielsen (21), charging her with grand larceny greater than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

The stolen rings were worth close to $9,000.

Nielsen is currently held at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center. Authorities are still working to find two more suspects.