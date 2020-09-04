CPD: One dead following Downtown shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a fatal Thursday night shooting in Downtown Charleston.

According to CPD, the shooting took place near Conroy Street, between Meeting Street and North Nassau Street around 6:52 p.m.

One male victim was transported to MUSC by a civilian, where he later died.

CPD says that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call CPD at (843) 743-7200.

News 2 is en route to the scene and will provide updates as details become available.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.

