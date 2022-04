CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was injured Friday evening after a golf cart collided with a sedan near King Street and Huger Street.

According to CPD, the call came in at 5:42 p.m.

CPD said that the driver of the golf cart was thrown from the golf cart and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.