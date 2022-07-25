WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a Monday evening shooting in West Ashley.

According to CPD, the incident happened in the parking lot of Lenevar Park. Officers were on scene around 6:00 p.m.

CPD said that a 16-year-old victim was grazed by a bullet. The victim left the park and reportedly drove to a nearby CVS with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call CPD at (843)743-7200.

