CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) confirmed that one person was taken to the hospital following a Monday afternoon multi-vehicle collision on I-26 eastbound.

The collision occurred near the 217 mile marker, closing down the area for multiple hours.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area as CPD remained on scene from around 4:30 p.m. to after 6:00 p.m.

The area reopened shortly after 6:30 p.m.