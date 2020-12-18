CPD partners with UofSC to analyze Racial Bias Audit

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is teaming up with a University of South Carolina (UofSC) Criminal Justice professor to research the racial bias audit that was performed in 2018.

Charleston City Council approved the partnership this week which will allow the city’s police department to work with internationally ranked researcher Dr. Geoffrey Alpert.

“Dr. Alpert has a lot of expertise in analyzing things like use of force by police officers and this is a real critical topic for not just our community, but the whole country,” stated Director of Research and Procedural Justice for CPD Wendy Stiver.

Use of force, traffic stops, and police chases are all top things that came out of the racial bias audit that the CPD will be examining.

After studying the racial bias audit, the Charleston Police Department made more than 70 recommendations to implement within the department, one of them was inviting a third party to review the results.

“It’s not enough to just count the number of traffic stops and then count how many traffic stops were made with different people in the community. We need to do more then that. We need to do more complex analysis and that’s why we’re leaning on Dr. Alpert to help us out,” Stiver added.

The police department will work with UofSC for at least one year as they work on using research for evidence based policing.

Stiver says an updated report on the status of the recommendations from the racial bias audit will be released soon.