CPD pledges to advance women in policing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Friday signed the National 30×30 Pledge, promising to advance women in policing.

The 30×30 Pledge “aims to bring more women into policing to improve public safety, community outcomes, and trust in law enforcement.”

Women currently make up 17% of all sworn CPD officers, 17% of the latest police recruit class, and 19% of the CPD command staff. On the national scale, only 12% of sworn officers are women.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Census Bureau reports that women make up just over 50% of the Charleston County population.

The 30×30 Pledge aims to make police forces more representative of the population, with the goal of 30% of women in police recruit classes by 2030.

The Pledge “[helps] assess the current state of a department with regard to gender equity, identify any factors driving any disparities, and develop and implement strategies and solutions to eliminate barriers and advance women in policing.” Moreover, “these actions address recruitment, assessment, hiring, retention, promotion, and agency culture.”

Chief Luther Reynolds said that the pledge “means that CPD is actively working toward improving the representation and experiences of women officers in [the] agency. [CPD is] honored to be among the first in the nation to make this critical commitment.”