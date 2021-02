CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen Friday, January 29th.

Jadaesia Swinton was last seen Friday wearing black jeans, a black hoodie with a red “Champion” logo, and black slide sandals.

She is currently a student at Burke High School and known to frequent the East Side area.

Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts is urged to call 843-743-7200 and ask for the on duty Central Detective.