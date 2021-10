CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) has shut down a portion of Savannah Highway after a fatal Thursday night auto-vs-pedestrian collision.

According to CPD, a call came in around 7:40 p.m. about a person being struck by a car near Dobbin Road.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but later died.

Two northbound lanes of Savannah Highway remain closed as of 8:50 p.m. as CPD investigates.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.