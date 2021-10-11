CPD: Portion of Savannah Hwy closed after pedestrian fatally hit by car

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is responding to a Monday evening auto-vs-pedestrian collision on Savannah Highway.

CPD says that the accident happened shortly before 8:00 p.m.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital, but died due to injuries sustained in the crash.

According to CPD, all lanes of Savannah Highway between Skylark Drive and Orleans Road were temporarily closed while crews gathered information. As of 9:22 p.m., the southbound lanes remained closed but the northbound had reopened.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.