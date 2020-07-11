CPD prepares for Lowcountry Food Distribution

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Saturday, the Charleston Police Department (CPD) will host two drive-thru food distribution sites: one at Brittlebank Park (185 Lockwood Drive), and one at the North Charleston Marriott, (4770 Goer Drive).

Distribution at both sites will be first come first served, beginning at 9:00 a.m.













Courtesy of: CPD

CPD and volunteers spent much of Friday preparing for the events, packing 1,000 boxes full of canned foods, pastas, cereals, etc.

The events are sponsored by CPD, the North Charleston Police Department, the Salvation Army, and the Charleston Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.