CPD presents update on May riots to the Public Safety Committee Thursday

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department will give a presentation on the May protests and riots to the city’s Public Safety Committee on Thursday.

Monday’s meeting is the second presentation and will be the final review before the report heads to the full council.

Charleston witnessed protest and riots over racial injustice from law enforcement on May 30th and 31st after the death of George Floyd.

90 warrants were issued between the two days. Six individuals were facing federal indictments. 27 of the charges were dropped by the city for being non-violent offenses during Sunday’s protest.

The Charleston Police Department will present an update on those arrests and prosecutions as well as the after action review and timeline.

CPD will also give an update on face covering enforcement.

The meeting begins at 2:00 PM.

To stay connected with Danielle Hensley, follow her on social media! For Facebook click here, for Twitter click here, and for Instagram click here.