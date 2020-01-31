CPD releases racial bias audit, holds public meeting

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – In hopes of improving community relations and trust, the Charleston Police Department released it’s racial bias audit and held a public meeting to discuss areas in which the department is looking to improve.

The Charleston Police Department is working on community engagement and trust through a series of actions including releasing its racial bias audit to the public says Police Chief Luther Reynolds.

“We want to continue to build engagement and trust in our communities,” says Luther. “It’s easy to talk about that, it’s not as easy to always accomplish that, so these strategies are helping us do that.”

Chief Reynolds says the department is working on improving in several areas including racial bias among others.

“Leadership development, use of force, body cameras, our retention policies, public engagement, community policing, trust.”

Those who attended Thursday night’s meeting say they would like to see the police department take the initiatives a step further.

“I’d like to see more mechanisms in place that measure use of force and what that is, like defining what use of force looks like,” says community activist Mika Gadsen.

Gadsen says one way the department can take the initiatives further is be accountable and follow through on the improvements.

“You also didn’t hear any dates, so there’s no follow up dates,” says Gadsen. “There’s nothing in place, there’s no oversight that actually makes them accountable to us and make them come back and say hey this is what we’re going to do at this time.”

Gadsen believes holding the public meetings between the police department and community members is a step in the right direction.

“I will commend the police department on at least trying to put there best foot forward, their best face forward,” says Gadsen.

The Charleston Police Department will hold its next public meeting on March 19th.