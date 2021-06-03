CPD releases video of December officer-involved shooting, debut new Critical Incident Briefing Project

Charleston County News

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Thursday released new video of a December 29 officer-involved shooting as part of their new Critical Incident Briefing Project.

The shooting occurred following a domestic violence call on North Romney Street. During the incident, the suspect fired at police, hitting one officer in the chest.

Officers fired back, killing the suspect.

The incident is depicted in a preproduced video released by CPD, the first of the new project.

As part of the Critical Incident Briefing Project, CPD will create such videos “to assist the public in understanding what occurred in the incident.” The videos will include elements like “911 recordings, dispatch recordings, photographs, maps, body worn camera footage, and other pertinent information.

