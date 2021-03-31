CPD reports traffic lights out at multiple intersections

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Wednesday evening reported that traffic lights are out at multiple intersections.
As of 6:45 p.m., the following intersections are impacted:
- Highway 61 and Savage
- Highway 61 and Tobias Gadson
- Highway 61 and Paul Cantrell
- Highway 7 and I-526
Repair crews are en route.
