CPD reports traffic lights out at multiple intersections

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Wednesday evening reported that traffic lights are out at multiple intersections.

As of 6:45 p.m., the following intersections are impacted:

  • Highway 61 and Savage
  • Highway 61 and Tobias Gadson
  • Highway 61 and Paul Cantrell
  • Highway 7 and I-526

Repair crews are en route.

