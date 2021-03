CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is asking the public for donations of new or gently used books.

The books should be appropriate for grades three through eight.

All donations will go to one of CPD’s two community centers to promote reading and education among youth.

Donations can be dropped off at or mailed to Charleston Police Department Community Outreach (180 Lockwood Boulevard, Charleston) by April 30.