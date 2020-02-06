CPD requests public’s help in solving 2018 homicide

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is requesting the public’s help in gathering more information about a January 30th, 2018 homicide.

According to CPD, two cars were involved in a collision on the 1-26 On-Ramp from Meeting Street around 11:30 p.m.

The victim, identified as Dominique Lamando Sheppard, was the driver of one vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle is unknown.

CPD says that after the collision, “an altercation ensued outside of the vehicle, where the victim was shot multiple times and later died as a result of his injuries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call CPD at (843) 743-7200 or CrimeStoppers at (843) 554-1111.