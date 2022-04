CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a Thursday evening incident on Race Street Downtown Charleston.

According to CPD, officers were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. for reports of gunshots in the area.

Witnesses said a man allegedly walked out onto the porch and fired a gun into the air multiple times.

No one was injured and the man was taken into custody.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.