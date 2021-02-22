CPD responding to multi-vehicle collision at Spring and King Streets

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is working a Monday night multi-vehicle collision at Spring and King Streets in Downtown Charleston.

Pictures from the scene reveal at least two cars and one motorcycle involved.

According to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, the collision happened around 8:20 p.m. Dispatch also lists the event as an accident with injuries.

We have reached out to CPD for more information.

