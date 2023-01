CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a Wednesday evening shooting in West Ashley.

According to CPD, there was a heavy law enforcement presence on the 2000 block of Applebee Way shortly before 6:00 p.m.

Police said that three juveniles were shot, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

People are asked to avoid the area as officers process the scene.

