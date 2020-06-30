CPD responding to shooting involving minor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is responding to a shooting at America and Johnson streets, in which two victims were injured. The shooting took place late Monday night.

According to CPD, the victims include a man in his 20’s, who was shot in his leg, and a 9-year-old boy who was “grazed” in the leg. Neither injury is believed to be life threatening. CPD reports that both are “alert and conscious.”

No further information is available at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD at (843) 743-7200.

