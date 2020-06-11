CPD: Riot related arrests continue

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) has arrested 16 people for participating in riots that left many businesses in Downtown Charleston damaged on May 30.

According to CPD, many warrants are still pending and additional arrests are expected.

Kelsey Donnell Jackson (27) of West Ashley was arrested on 10 charges, including inciting a riot, third degree arson of a police car, second degree burglary, malicious injury to personal property, and third degree assault and battery. His bond is currently set at $218,000.

Orlando Shalrocko King (31) of North Charleston is facing two charges of second degree burglary. His bond is currently set at $350,000.

Abraham Elijah Jenkins (25) of North Charleston is facing eight charges, including inciting a riot, third degree arson of a police car, second degree assault and battery, third degree assault and battery, and malicious injury to personal property. His bond is set at $278,000.

Emma Waters (19) of Summerville is facing two counts of second degree burglary, and is being held on a $40,000 bond.

Tearra Na-asia Guthrie (23) of Charleston is facing one charge of third degree arson. Her bond has not been set.

Lauren Courtney Hill (24) of St. Stephen is facing one charge of second degree burglary. Her bond has not been set.

Maurice Terrell Gilliard (26) of North Charleston is facing one charge of second degree assault and battery. His bond has not been set.

Leon Collins (30) of Summerville is facing charges of second degree assault and battery (on a law enforcement officer) and instigating, aiding, or participating in a riot. His bond is currently set at $150,000.

Izayah Fairbanks (22) of Summerville is facing charges of third degree arson. His bond has not been set.

Camille Turner (25) of Summerville is facing charges of second degree burglary. Her bond is currently set at $40,000.

Keith Miller (18) of Charleston is charged with one count of damage to personal property. His bond is set at $5,000.

Nathaniel White (37) of North Charleston is charged with second degree burglary. His bond has not been set.

Cordello Allen Fabers (31) of Charleston is facing one charge of second degree burglary. His bond has not been set.

Dennis Hamilton (31) of Charleston is facing charges of first degree assault and battery and malicious injury to personal property.

Anothy Washington (34) of Summerville is facing charges of second degree burglary.

Desean Hughes (22) of Summerville is facing charges of third degree arson and malicious injury to personal property.

We will continue updating this list as more arrests are made.