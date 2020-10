CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) has closed Ashley Crossing at Magwood Drive as they respond to an auto-vs-pedestrian collision.

According to CPD, the victim was taken to MUSC. There is no word on the victim’s condition.

CPD has not indicated when the road will be reopened.

