CPD: Road closures due to flooding in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department announced on Tuesday afternoon a list of road closures due to flooding caused by heavy rain.
We will continue updating the list as more information becomes available.
As of 5:30 p.m., the following streets are closed:
- Ashley Avenue (between Calhoun/Bennett)
- Rutledge Avenue (between Calhoun/Bennett)
- Calhoun (between Smith/Ogier)
- Pitt and Duncan
- Wentworth and Barre
- Jonathan Lucas near the MUSC ER entrance
