CPD: Road closures due to flooding in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department announced on Tuesday afternoon a list of road closures due to flooding caused by heavy rain.

We will continue updating the list as more information becomes available.

As of 5:30 p.m., the following streets are closed:

  • Ashley Avenue (between Calhoun/Bennett)
  • Rutledge Avenue (between Calhoun/Bennett)
  • Calhoun (between Smith/Ogier)
  • Pitt and Duncan
  • Wentworth and Barre
  • Jonathan Lucas near the MUSC ER entrance

