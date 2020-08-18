CPD: Road closures due to flooding in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department announced on Tuesday afternoon a list of road closures due to flooding caused by heavy rain.

We will continue updating the list as more information becomes available.

As of 5:30 p.m., the following streets are closed:

Ashley Avenue (between Calhoun/Bennett)

Rutledge Avenue (between Calhoun/Bennett)

Calhoun (between Smith/Ogier)

Pitt and Duncan

Wentworth and Barre

Jonathan Lucas near the MUSC ER entrance

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.

WCBD WEATHER APP: Apple Users click here |Android users click here

WCBD NEWS APP: Apple Users click here |Android users click here