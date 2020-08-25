CPD: Roads closed due to flooding

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is reporting multiple roads closed due to flooding caused by heavy rains in the Charleston area.

As of 9:25 p.m., the following streets are closed:

  • Rutledge Ave at Fishburne/Crosstown
  • Broad Street at Lockwood Blvd
  • Church Street at Pinckney Street
  • Washington Street at Laurens Street
  • Calhoun Street at Rutledge Ave
  • King Street at Huger Street
  • President Street (north of Crosstown)
  • Crosstown North at Rosemont
  • Crosstown South at Rosemont
  • Cannon Park (all)

We will continue updating this list as conditions change.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES