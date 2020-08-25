CPD: Roads closed due to flooding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is reporting multiple roads closed due to flooding caused by heavy rains in the Charleston area.
As of 9:25 p.m., the following streets are closed:
- Rutledge Ave at Fishburne/Crosstown
- Broad Street at Lockwood Blvd
- Church Street at Pinckney Street
- Washington Street at Laurens Street
- Calhoun Street at Rutledge Ave
- King Street at Huger Street
- President Street (north of Crosstown)
- Crosstown North at Rosemont
- Crosstown South at Rosemont
- Cannon Park (all)
We will continue updating this list as conditions change.