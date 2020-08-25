CPD: Roads closed due to flooding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is reporting multiple roads closed due to flooding caused by heavy rains in the Charleston area.

As of 9:25 p.m., the following streets are closed:

Rutledge Ave at Fishburne/Crosstown

Broad Street at Lockwood Blvd

Church Street at Pinckney Street

Washington Street at Laurens Street

Calhoun Street at Rutledge Ave

King Street at Huger Street

President Street (north of Crosstown)

Crosstown North at Rosemont

Crosstown South at Rosemont

Cannon Park (all)

We will continue updating this list as conditions change.