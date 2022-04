CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is searching for a man wanted for domestic violence.

Demar Bacon (36) is wanted for second degree domestic violence in connection to an incident that happened in West Ashely, according to CPD.

CPD said that Bacon is around 5’3″ and 130 pounds and walks with a noticeable limp.

Anyone that has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact CPD at

(843) 743-7200.