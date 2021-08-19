CPD searching for missing, endangered juvenile

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is searching for Omega Smalls (16), who was last seen around 9:45 a.m. Thursday at Charleston Charter School of Math and Science.

According to CPD, smalls was wearing a white shirt, khaki pants, and white Nike shoes with a black toe and blue heel. He was carrying a green backpack.

Smalls is a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He stands 5’7″ and weighs 120 pounds.

Anyone with information should contact CPD at (843) 743-7200.