CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is searching for John Parrish (73) who was last seen around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the At&T store on Savannah Highway.

He was driving his wife’s silver 2005 Chrysler Sebring (SC license plate DEB543). Parrish has dementia and did not take a cell phone with him.

He is described as 5’7″ and 165 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call CPD at (843) 743-7200.