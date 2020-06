CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is requesting the public’s help in the search for Allyson Martini Hardman (53).

Hardman was last seen about one month ago, “possibly leaving her residence in the company of Tammy Jean Cline,” according to CPD.

She is described as being 5’5″ and 100 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD at (843) 743-7200.