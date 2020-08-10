CPD searching for suspect in aggravated assault

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they believe to be connected to an August 5 assault.

The incident took place at the Players Place Billiards and Sports Pub on Ashley River Road around 10:00 p.m.

According to the report, the victim was walking to his car when the suspect muttered something. When the victim turned around to see who was speaking, the suspect reportedly punched the victim in the face, “causing him to lose consciousness and fall to the ground.”

The victim said that he woke up in an ambulance, and could not remember anything from the time he was hit to when he woke up.

Security video showed the victim turning around and being punched, according to the victim’s wife.

The suspect is described as a white male, roughly 250 pounds with a sleeve tattoo on his right arm. He was wearing a cutoff blue tank top and black shorts at the time of the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call CPD at (843) 743-7200 or CrimeStoppers at (843) 554-1111.