CPD searching for suspect in car break-in, property crimes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Tuesday announced that they are searching for Casey Allen Jamison Jr. (19).

CPD says that Jamison is wanted for a vehicle break-in “as well as other property crimes” in Downtown Charleston throughout the month of August.

According to Charleston County jail records, Jamison was also arrested in July on two charges of breaking into vehicles. He has additional charges dating back to 2019 including unlawful carrying of a weapon (3) and sale/delivery of a stolen firearm (1).

Anyone with information is asked to call CPD at (843) 743-7200.

