CPD searching for vehicle connected to Friday morning shooting on King Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) has released photos of a car believed to be connected to a Friday morning shooting near King and Clifford streets.

The shooting left on victim, Tom DiLorenzo, dead. DiLorenzo was the husband of the College of Charleston’s new Provost, Suzanne Austin.

CPD says that a silver 2005 Acura TL with the SC tag SPM409 was involved. They believe three black males, “possibly in their mid to late-teens” were the occupants of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CPD Central Detective via Consolidated Dispatch at (843) 743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at (843) 554-1111.