CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is working to identify two people in reference to an October 23 assault.

According to CPD, the incident happened near 565 King Street.

CPD said that neither of the individuals are wanted and did not specify whether they were involved in any way with the assault.

The first person is a white female with dark hair. At the time, she was wearing a long-sleeve maroon shirt, blue jeans, gray sneakers, and a gray purse.

The second person is a white male with short brown hair. In the photos, he is wearing a dark gray t-shirt, blue jeans, and gray sneakers. He was wearing a long-sleeve gray shirt at the time of the assault, which he appears to be carrying in the photos.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD at (843) 743-7200.