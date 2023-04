CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance finding the person who abandoned what appear to be pet rabbits at the Pierpont Boat Landing.

Via CPD

According to CPD, the rabbits were found around 11:30 a.m. Friday. CPD said that the animals “were found soaking wet and deceased in a small animal cage.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact CPD Animal Control at (843)720-2422.