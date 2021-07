CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s help investigating a motorcycle collision that happened July 15 on Glenn McConnell Parkway.

According to CPD, the collision happened around 11:20 p.m. near Essex Farm Drive.

Investigators are seeking witnesses and anyone that may have information on the crash, or the events leading up. Anyone with information should contact CPD’s Investigator Reeves at 843-965-4084 or 843-834-9894.