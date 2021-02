CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Friday released photos of a man wanted for a December 25 armed robbery on Nassau/Reed Street in Downtown Charleston.

CPD said that the man is believed to be between 20 and 40 years old, between 5’4 and 5’8, and between 180 and 200 pounds.

He was last seen riding a light colored beach cruiser-style bike.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD.