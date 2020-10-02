CPD seeking information regarding August shooting on America Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is working to learn more about an August 5 shooting on America Street that left one person dead.

According to CPD, officers responded to 6 America Street around 12:30 a.m. for a reported shooting. They discovered the victim, Mark Seabrook, in the courtyard of a housing community.

He received multiple gunshot wounds, resulting in his death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Duby at (843) 870-5759 or CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at (843) 554-1111