CPD seeking photos/videos of violent instigators

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is working to investigate and charge “violent instigators who are exploiting legitimate, peaceful protests and engage in violating the law.”

As such, they are asking anyone with photos or videos of those who may have been involved to submit the evidence to CPD at cpdtips@charleston-sc.gov.

CPD said that they support peaceful demonstrators and protesters. Their “mission of protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution is dual and simultaneous, not contradictory.”